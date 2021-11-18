Nushrratt Bharuccha is already more than a are decade and half old in the Hindi Film Industry. The actor over the past few years has seen commendable progress with a variation in parts and scripts. Starting out with Dibakar Banerjee’s out of the box unconventional drama Love S*x Aur Dhokha, the actor went on to do some safe parts. Now with Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Dastaans and her latest Chhorii she introduces a completely different side of her.

Advertisement

Nushrratt most recently joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat to talk about her movie Chhorii that hits Amazon Prime Video soon. When we asked about her recent choices in movies and how they are more brave, she spoke about the shift in scripts and how now she has choices that she didn’t have before. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Nushrratt Bharuccha when asked about the choice in roles said, “No yaar I was always brave. I started with LSD (Love S*x Aur Dhokha). I have always wanted to do things I have not done before, I always wanted to do those odd balls, those areas that people are maybe scared to tread or maybe scared to walk down. I am somebody who will always say ‘I want to do, I want to go’. I will always be first in the line and say ‘should I go, should I do it?’ just because it’s a new experience and I love them.

Nushrratt Bharuccha added, “As a person when I wanted to be an actor, I didn’t go to any acting school, I didn’t do any study of it, I didn’t go to any workshops nothing. I just straight dived into it, I had zero Plan B. I learnt it on the spot. And I did not have any plan B that if this doesn’t work out, what else have I studied or learnt.”

“My brother always said you should have multiple skill sets, if one doesn’t work out you can do something else. And I would be like I don’t know anything else, I never learnt some other thing. So I have always been that person who tears the safety net first. So I am like jump, if your are saved it’s okay, if you fly best or else you fall. I have always been brave, the choices never came my way before, that’s the only difference. Now they do and I take them,” Nushrratt Bharuccha concluded.

Chhorii hits Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Catch the exclusive conversation right below:

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Future Predicted By An Astrologer, Says “Hate To Break It To The Fans But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube