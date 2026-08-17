The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crushes Tenet’s Debut (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey has finally landed in cinemas in China. It has opened strongly in China, emerging as the second-biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood movie in 2026. The Odyssey has also surpassed the opening weekend gross of Tenet and is one of the biggest debuts in China among Christopher Nolan’s movies. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The movie has entered its 5th week, and this weekend it has registered a few more milestones. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie became the second R-rated film to cross the $500 million milestone at the North American box office. The mythological epic has also become the biggest film in IMAX history.

The Odyssey’s debut at the box office in China

The Odyssey has collected a solid $36.3 million on its opening weekend at the box office in China. It has received strong word-of-mouth in China, earning a solid $9.7 million on Sunday, dropping just 9.3% from Saturday. The mythological epic is expected to have a memorable run at the box office in China.

The movie scored the 2nd-biggest opening weekend at the box office in China for Christopher Nolan. It has beaten Tenet‘s $29.8 million but is under the 5-day debut of Interstellar‘s $42 million. The Odyssey has also recorded the 2nd-biggest opening of the year, behind only Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Odyssey had the 9th-biggest 3-day weekend and the 13th-biggest opening among Hollywood films in China in the post-COVID era.

More about the movie

The film was reportedly made on a $250 million budget, and it has already raked in $1.29 billion worldwide. It has generated a huge profit. The movie is still tracking to earn between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion as the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $504.7 million

International – $786.2 million

Worldwide – $1.29 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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