A couple of days ago, we brought you the news that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty for the murder of his follower Ranjit Singh in 2002. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Chief has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Besides Gurmeet, four other people will also spend the rest of their lives behind bars. Read on to know the details.

As reported by NDTV, the Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of manager Ranjit Singh nearly two decades ago. The four others are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil. A sixth accused in the case died a year ago.

As per the report, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will also pay a ₹ 31 lakh fine. The other convicts will also pay fines – Abdil has been told to pay ₹ 1.5 lakh, Krishnan and Jasbir must pay ₹ 1.25 lakh each and Avtar must pay ₹ 75,000. Fifty per cent of this amount will go to Ranjit Singh’s family, the publication noted.

Earlier this month, the special CBI court in Haryana’s Panchkula found all five guilty. Ram Rahim, who was lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district since his 2017 conviction for the rape of two followers, appeared through video-conferencing. The others were present in the court for the hearing. As per reports, the police had tightened security in Panchkula and Sirsa (where the sect is headquartered) in anticipation of possible violence after the court handed down its sentence.

Talking about the murdered, Ranjit Singh, who was the manager and also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter that narrated how women were being s*xually exploited by Ram Rahim. According to the CBI charge sheet, Ram hatched a conspiracy to kill him after this.

