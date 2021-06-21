Any combination of Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aastha Gill in a song is meant to make records. Their recent track, Paani Paani hit YouTube and audio platforms like a storm just about 12 days back and has been burning the charts ever since, creating milestones every day.

The visually stunning video which was shot in the picturesque city of Jaisalmer has crossed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube earlier today. Since its launch, has been trending globally as the most-watched video in six out of the 12 days since launch while consistently being No 1 in trending list in music of Youtube for the last 5 days and continues to do so.

Even in the leading music streaming sites like Gaana, Wynk, Amazon, Spotify – it has featured in the trending charts.

What’s also caught on is the hook step of the song with celebs and fans both emulating the same on their social media handles.

Looks like everyone is going Paani Paani for this track! Also stay tuned to Koimoi for more

What is your review of the track? Let us know in the comments section below.

