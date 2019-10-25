Steal This Saree From Kriti Sanon’s Wardrobe For A Wedding Cocktail Or Diwali Party

The festive season has kicked in and we all are quite busy with the preparation but have you ladies decided what are you going to wear this Diwali season? If no then we have this stunning dress from Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe that can just be the right fit for the occasion. Bonus point. not just Diwali but you can use this saree as a stunning cocktail dress at a wedding.

Today’s inspiration – Kriti Sanon, is one of the most fashionable actors of B-Town. She likes to experiment with colours and styles and never disappoints us with her fashion choices. While Kriti looks absolutely stunning in her western clothes but sure knows how to rock an ethnic outfit with equal perfection. Hence, the recent outfit that she wore becomes a great inspiration for a Diwali party dress or a wedding cocktail dress.

Kriti wore a red saree for one of the events that she attended and looked like a red hot diva in it. She looked stunner in Anita Dongre’s red-hot Anala Saree, with had a fringed pallu and a blouse that features hand-painted pichhwai craft on it. The work on the blouse was that of silver sequences and it gave the whole look the required elegance.

Kriti paired her red saree with fine jewellery from @anitadongrepinkcity. She opted for a pair of golden statement earrings and a few finger rings to go with it. Kriti tied her hair in a loose bun with a few strands of hair let loose to make it look even more ethereal.

For her makeup, Kriti opted for a dewy base and kohled eyes. She applied brown eyeshadows and went for thick, arched eyebrows. Kriti kept away from highlighting her face too much and even used brown lenses to accentuate her eyes. Sanon went for a nude brown shade of lipstick with the look.

What made her look surreal was the little red bindi that she applied on her forehead. One can either ditch the bindi if they want their cocktail dress or Diwali party dress not to look so ethnic. However, we feel that it looks absolutely gracefull and you should definitely add it to your outfit.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Housefull 4 which released today. The film is getting quite the love from the audience as well as the critics. After this, Kriti will next be seen in Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She is also a part of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kriti Will have a special appearance role in the film.

