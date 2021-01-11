Hollywood is having a really rough time at the box office amid the pandemic. Earlier when Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Tenet released, it underperformed big time. Now on Christmas, Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to bring the audience back to cinemas but it performed in a worse way.

The biggest reason for the poor performance is, of course, the rising intensity of pandemic in several countries especially the US. Another reason which affected the film’s domestic business was its simultaneous release on OTT. Not just the audience was given a good enough option to watch the film at their homes, it also led to piracy.

As per Box Office Mojo, Gal Gadot led Wonder Woman 1984 has done a business of $131.4 million globally by the end of this weekend. The domestic business has been just $32.6 million including the $3 million latest. The film is yet to make an entry in the Top 10 worldwide grossers of 2020 as it stands in 13th position right now. To make it to the 10th position, it will have to cross $161.04 million of The Sacrifice which seems a little tricky at this situation going by the situation of the film.

Another major release, The Croods: A New Age is just lagging a little behind WW84. Actually, it’s in this weekend that WW84 has crossed the animation movie. The film which has the voiceovers of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and others has done a global business of $127.8 million. The domestic business of the film is $36.8 million which is still better than that of WW84.

All eyes are now on the pandemic to come to an end. The vaccination rollout has just started and in the next couple of months, it’s expected to reach a major part of the population. More people being immune to the COVID-19 will mean more people ready to visit cinemas.

What are your thoughts on the business of Wonder Woman 1984 and The Croods: A New Age? Share with us in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Hollywood Box Office.

