With Tanhaji & 2 Other Releases In 2020, Will Ajay Devgn Join Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh In Coveted 500 Cr/Year Club?

What a start of 2020 it has been for Ajay Devgn with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior surprising with its dream run. Not only commercially but the period drama has gone done as one of the cult performances by the star. The film has emerged special for many reasons for Ajay and one of those is that it has managed to cross 100 crore mark within just 6 days of its release despite a clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Currently standing at the grand total of 128.97 crores (8 days), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is heading towards the 200 crore club and henceforth, opening the doors of new feats to be achieved at the box office for Ajay Devgn. The first and foremost benefit of Tanhaji’s successful run is that it will impact Ajay’s upcoming releases to gain good pre-release buzz. As of now, he has 2 more confirmed releases of 2020 including Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. If these movies managed to strike a chord with audience, the actor has high chances of earning over 500 crores in a single year to join Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, in the club.

Speaking about 500 crore plus collection in a solo year, Akshay Kumar is leading the race with the huge margin as he has 756.26 crores* under his kitty owing to last year’s Kesari (153 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), Housefull 4 (206 crores) and Good Newwz (197.10 crores*). Ranveer Singh is at 2nd spot with 540.48 crores under his credit owing to a super successful 2018 with Padmaavat and Simmba earning 300.26 crores and 240.22 crores. Salman Khan is at 3rd with 527.74 crores to his name including- Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores), which released in 2015.

As of now, only Akshay, Salman and Ranveer are the actors to achieve the mighty feat of earning over 500 crores in a solo year with their releases and now, Ajay has a great chance to cross the benchmark with around 300 crores’ distance to be covered with Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India as Tanhaji is all set to score a double century.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!