War Box Office Early Trends Day 9: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer may have enjoyed the festive holidays but if you think that was the solo reason for its massive collections, you’re so wrong! The movie has entered the working days, and is continuing a strong hold at the box office.

The Siddharth Anand directorial raked in 11.20 crores to its collections on Wednesday, bringing its overall collections to 219.25 crores in its Hindi version. Now as far as the Day 9 is concerned, War has added another 9-10 crores to its kitty, which is a minimal drop compared to yesterday’s numbers.

The working days are here but it’s commendable to see the movie managing its hold after enjoying some great festive days like Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera. War will now stand in the range of 228.25-229.25 crores.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik Roshan on Monday in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”