War Box Office: Director Siddharth Anand Beats Vijay Krishna Acharya By Grabbing 100 More Points

War Box Office: Finally, War entered 300 crore club on its third Sunday and it’s celebration time for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and all others associated. Specifically talking about Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker has now surpassed director Vijay Krishna Acharya in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index with more 100 points.
Previously, Siddharth Anand was at 9th spot in the list with 300 points to his credit and now with War crossing 300 crore mark, the director moved a spot upwards by surpassing Vijay Krishna Acharya (300 points) with more 100 points.
Currently, Siddharth Anand is at 8th position with 400 points.
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Take a look at points breakup of Siddharth Anand and Vijay Krishna Acharya:
Siddharth Anand (400 points)
100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Bang Bang
300 points (one 300 crore grosser)- War
Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points)
100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Thugs Of Hindostan
200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Dhoom 3
50 points (one movie in Top 10 overseas grossers)- Dhoom 3
Also, overwhelmed by movie’s entry in 300 crore club, Siddharth said that it was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle.
“When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that ‘War‘ has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us,” he added.
