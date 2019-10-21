War Box Office: Director Siddharth Anand Beats Vijay Krishna Acharya By Grabbing 100 More Points

War Box Office: Finally, War entered 300 crore club on its third Sunday and it’s celebration time for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and all others associated. Specifically talking about Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker has now surpassed director Vijay Krishna Acharya in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index with more 100 points.

Previously, Siddharth Anand was at 9th spot in the list with 300 points to his credit and now with War crossing 300 crore mark, the director moved a spot upwards by surpassing Vijay Krishna Acharya (300 points) with more 100 points.

Currently, Siddharth Anand is at 8th position with 400 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Farhad-Sajid
100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Take a look at points breakup of Siddharth Anand and Vijay Krishna Acharya:

Siddharth Anand (400 points)

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Bang Bang

300 points (one 300 crore grosser)- War

Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points)

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Thugs Of Hindostan

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Dhoom 3

50 points (one movie in Top 10 overseas grossers)- Dhoom 3

Also, overwhelmed by movie’s entry in 300 crore club, Siddharth said that it was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle.

“When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that ‘War‘ has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us,” he added.

