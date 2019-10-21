War Box Office: Director Siddharth Anand Beats Vijay Krishna Acharya By Grabbing 100 More Points

War Box Office: Finally, War entered 300 crore club on its third Sunday and it’s celebration time for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and all others associated. Specifically talking about Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker has now surpassed director Vijay Krishna Acharya in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index with more 100 points.

Previously, Siddharth Anand was at 9th spot in the list with 300 points to his credit and now with War crossing 300 crore mark, the director moved a spot upwards by surpassing Vijay Krishna Acharya (300 points) with more 100 points.

Currently, Siddharth Anand is at 8th position with 400 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Siddharth Anand 100 300 400 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Prabhu Deva 100 100 Amar Kaushik 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Farhad-Sajid

100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

Take a look at points breakup of Siddharth Anand and Vijay Krishna Acharya:

Siddharth Anand (400 points)

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Bang Bang

300 points (one 300 crore grosser)- War

Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points)

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Thugs Of Hindostan

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Dhoom 3

50 points (one movie in Top 10 overseas grossers)- Dhoom 3

Also, overwhelmed by movie’s entry in 300 crore club, Siddharth said that it was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle.

“When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that ‘War‘ has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!