War Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Cuts Loose On Saturday; Brings In Excellent Numbers

Big bucks are flowing in for Siddharth Anand directed War. On Saturday, the film showed good growth, with 28 crores* (all languages) coming in. Compared to Friday collections of 22.45 crores (all languages), this is very positive. While it is a given that Sunday would be huge again, if the momentum sustains like the way it did between Friday and Saturday, there may as well be a big day in the vicinity of 35 crores.

For Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, the film is on its way of emerging a massive success. So far, War has collected 128.15 crores* and the 160 crores mark would be most definitely crossed today itself. That would mean an excellent extended five day weekend for the film. For Yash Raj Films too it would result in good sigh of relief as unlike Thugs of Hindostan which just opened well but crashed soon after, this one is actually sustaining well and is set to go past the lifetime of the Aamir Khan starrer today itself.

In fact Hrithik Roshan would have a lot to smile since the lifetime number of his last big success Super 30 would be crossed as well today. On the other hand Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (165 crores) would be crossed tomorrow. The film’s box office performance is what dreams are made of and days to come would give a clear indication of where exactly is this biggie heading for in its lifetime numbers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!