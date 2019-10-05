War Box Office Day 3: Stays Over 20 Crores Mark, Is A Clear Success

War is a clear success at the box office. The film is seeing very good hold, what with Friday – a regular working day – further bringing in 21 crores*. It is good trending as anything over 20 crores would have meant a good hold for the Siddharth Anand directed film and here it has actually done better.

The real fun would begin from this point on as now Saturday and Sunday are expected to be huge. While 50 crores more would most definitely come in these two days, hence bringing the film closer to the 150 crores mark in just five days, if the collections touch 60 crores then that would be superhit trending.

Standing at 98.70 crores*, the film is assured of certain major records for sure. It is now bound to be Tiger Shroff’s highest grosser till date by a margin as 165 crores of Baaghi 2 would be crossed in real quick time. Same holds true for Siddharth Anand as well since his Bang Bang lifetime of 181.03 crores too would be crossed inside just one week. As for Hrithik Roshan, he had scored a huge biggie with Krrish 3 many years back and the kind of merits that War boasts of, it should find a spot right up there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

