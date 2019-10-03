War Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: It’s ‘WOW’ All Over The Country!

War Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: The much-hyped combat between Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff is finally in theatres now. After rewriting history at the box office on day 1, things are looking for the film brilliant on day 2.

Let’s go through the major regions throughout the country and see the status of advance booking on day 2.

Mumbai:

After a blockbuster day 1, things are looking just about okay for War in Mumbai. It also could be because of the working day, but things could change by evening. As of now just 5-10% shows are filling fast with few shows being sold out.

Delhi:



Delhi is way better than Mumbai on day 2 when it comes to advance booking. It’s all set to contribute big in the overall collections. Things already are looking brilliant for the film, and by the evening they will just get better. 25-30% shows are filling fast with 5-7% shows already houseful. From the limited shows of 4DX, 90% are filling fast which is a good sign.

Bengaluru:

Day 2 in Bengaluru is going ‘Bombat’ as far as the advance booking is concerned. More than 70% of the shows are filling fast and it seems by evening it’ll be houseful boards all over. The 4DX version of the film is also doing pretty good.

Hyderabad:

Is there a holiday in Hyderabad today? Because the numbers for advance booking speak volumes. Almost 90% of the shows are filling fast which is HUGE. 4DX version is in just one cinema hall and all the shows are sold out.

Ahmedabad & Chandigarh:

This is more or less in the ‘Mumbai’ zone as it’s comparatively lower than the rest of the regions. On the other hand, Chandigarh is ordinary too. The majority of the shows are available waiting to be filled fast.

