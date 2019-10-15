War Box Office Day 13: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s Battle Is Now Worth 400 Crores Worldwide

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is on a roll at the box office in India and worldwide as the film’s total worldwide collection went past the 400 crores mark gross box office. In India, War had a good hold on the second Monday and collected 4.75 crores. The total collections of the action spectacle now stand at a staggering 276.40 crores. In the overseas markets, War is on a rampage too!

The break up of overseas markets are as follows: Overseas gross box office after 2nd Weekend –US$ 11.20 million (79.5 crores)

The territorial breakdown is as follows:

U.S.-Canada: $3.641 million

UAE-GCC: $4.060 million

U.K.: $0.729 million (£0.583 million)

Rest Of The World: $2.770 million

Few cinemas yet to report.

Thus, the worldwide collections now stand at an incredible 405.65 crores (gross) (India 326.15 crores + overseas 79.50 crores).

Starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total collection of this action entertainer makes it a blockbuster at the box office!

Produced by YRF, War is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF’s War made history as it collected 53.35 crore net – the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crores (gross).

