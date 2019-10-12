War Box Office Day 10: Continues Its Excellent Run In 2nd Week Too

Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War is continuing its excellent run well into the second week as well, what with 7 crores* more added at the box office to its total on the second Friday.

The film is collecting more than the sum total of Joker and this week’s release The Sky Is Pink, which pretty much tells the tale. In fact this margin is only going to increase further in days to come and it won’t be surprising if Sunday turns out to be double of that.

The film is the most obvious choice for the audiences and the scenario will pretty much remain the same for next couple of weeks as well. This can well be seen from the fact that there has hardly been any drop from the day before (9.80 crores) and there are bigger jumps on the cards today and tomorrow, what with family audiences steady to step out.

For Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film’s blockbuster success is great news indeed as 245.35 crores* have already been accumulated so far. By the time the second weekend is through, the collections would have come close to the 265 crores mark which would be a massive total indeed. Despite some quarters of the media getting into the usual nit-picking of hardcore commercial thrillers, the fantabulous success of War proves get again that when made well, this genre has so much to offer to the audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as we production and distribution sources

