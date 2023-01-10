The Tamil audience is all set to witness a high-voltage clash tomorrow as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are locking horns. Considering the hardcore fan following of both Kollywood superstars, we expect a double dhamaka at the box office. With 1 day still to go, let’s find out their advance booking status.

Last year, both Ajith and Vijay delivered underwhelming films with Valimai and Beast respectively. Not only the neutral audience but even fans weren’t satisfied with their attempt. Now, on this Pongal, both the Tamil superstars would be looking for a strong bounce back. It’s going to be a rage tomorrow at the Tamil Nadu box office as tickets for both the biggies are getting sold very quickly.

Talking about Varisu first, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is leading the race as it has sold tickets worth 7.53 crores gross for day 1 (till yesterday night), reports Sacnilk.com. The mark of 4 lakh tickets will be crossed soon and with 1 more day to go, we expect the gross figure to cross the 10-12 crore mark. However, it is not even close to Vijay’s Beast.

Now coming to Thunivu, the Ajith Kumar starrer is lagging behind Varisu as it has sold tickets worth 6.63 crores gross for day 1 (till yesterday). The film has seen a sale of around 3.27 lakh tickets. Interestingly, the collection of Ajith’s actioner is inclusive of Tamil and Telugu versions. On the other hand, the collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s film is inclusive of only the Tamil version.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

