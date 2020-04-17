Uri: The Surgical Strike To Kabir Singh – Films That Earned TREMENDOUS Box Office Returns In Last 8 Years

There’s nothing to share anything new about the box office as theatres and every other industry is shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic. So, in order to keep our readers hooked, who have always been curious about the number game, we’ll be taking look at the most profitable films of Bollywood since 2013. The list includes likes of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and gigantic hit, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

Over the last few years, we have seen a monumental change in the box office scenario of Bollywood. Despite high on budget, some films did wonder by raking in massive gains and there were moderately budgeted releases like Stree and Aashiqui 2, which went onto collect unprecedented numbers. Today we’ll be looking at the top 10 most profitable films since 2013.

Have a look:

1) Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

cost- 25 crores, collection- 244.06 crores, ROI (Return On Investment)- 219.06 crores, ROI%- 876.24%

2) Stree (2018)

cost- 20 crores, collection- 129.67 crores, ROI- 109.67 crores, ROI%- 548.35%

3) Badhaai ho (2018)

cost- 22 crores, collection- 136.80 crores, ROI- 114.80 crores, ROI%- 521.81%

4) Aashiqui 2 (2013)

cost- 12 crores, collection- 85.4 crores, ROI- 73.40 crores, ROI%- 612%

5) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) (2017)

cost- 90 crores, collection- 511.30 crores, ROI- 421.30 crores, ROI%- 468.11%

6) Toilet- Ek Prem Katha (2017)

cost- 24 crores, collection- 133.60 crores, ROI- 109.60 crores, ROI%- 456.66%

7) Queen (2014)

cost- 11 crores, collection- 61 crores, ROI- 50 crores, ROI%- 454%

8) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

cost- 31 crores, collection- 152 crores, ROI- 121 crores, ROI%- 390%

9) Dream Girl (2019)

cost- 30 crores, collection- 139.70 crores, ROI- 109.70 crores, ROI%- 365.66%

10) Kabir Singh (2019)

cost- 60 crores, collection- 278.24 crores, ROI- 218.24 crores, ROI%- 363.73%

