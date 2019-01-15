Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): A High-On-Josh Monday!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is having a fabulous time at the box office. After raking in 8.20 crores on its opening day, the film saw growth further on its 2nd day at the box office.

Being the first film of 2019, Uri has struck the right chord with the audiences. The positive word of mouth and powerful content of the film have helped the film to see the upward trend.

According to the early trends which are flowing in, Uri has collected around 10 crores on Monday. If we go by the early trends, the movie will enjoy a higher Monday as compared to its 1st day. If the numbers are in a predicted range, the film might stand at the grand total of 44-46 crores after 4 days at the box office. After rocking in 2018, Vicky is all set to have a bang on 2019 as well it seems.

The film is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in retaliation to an alleged terror attack in the Kashmir region of Uri.

The film also boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari amongst others.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released across the country on 11th January 2019.

