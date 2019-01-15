Bombairiya takes you on a roller coaster ride on the streets of Bombay

Radhika Apte puts forth her unseen comical side in Bombairiya. Her unwanted saviour on the streets of Bombay Akshay Oberoi (Pintu) is not just her knight in shining armour with superhero aspirations but also a momma’s boy. Siddhant Kapoor the biker who steals Meghna’s cell has his own agenda to settle but is clearly embroiled in Meghna’s PR goof-ups and there is a constant battle between the two about “kiski samasya zyaada badi hai??”

On a serious note, we have the corrupt politician Adil Hussain (Kamlesh Pandya) who did the shoot in an actual prison for this role in the movie, for all its authenticity he found it difficult to keep a straight serious face while shooting.

Ravi Kishan an Actor in the true sense brilliantly emotes the character of a fading star Karan Kapoor with ease while handling a daunting ‘good friend’ Shilpa Shukla Irawati who is an overzealous politician & film producer with aces up her sleeve for every situation that comes up front.

#BeAnIdiot has a message behind it and urges the nation to Believe & Be The Change.

#BelieveInChange, Can You Do It??

