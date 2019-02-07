Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 27: Riding Smooth As Anticipated!

Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam has surpassed all the trade pundits, the audience and in fact the director Aditya Dhar’s expectations at the Box Office. Despite competition from various movies in the last 3 weeks, the movie has maintained its pace and is almost about to reach the 200 crore club.

The movie has added 2.32 crores more to its kitty and now stands at a whopping collection of 197.88 crores. It surely has been unbelievable and rest-assured, tomorrow or at max day after is the day when we all get what we all are craving for – the 200 crore club! So let the celebrations begin?

Director Aditya Dhar says casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk, and they tackled it by allocating the movie a suitable budget.

“Casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk in itself. We made the film with the kind of budget that would be reasonable for a film with Vicky in the lead,” Dhar said.

For the director, “Uri” was a Godsent.

“It became a mission where every member of the team gave his best, and then some more. For example, the actor Dhairya who played the Sikh soldier Sartaj was not a Sikh. But he practiced how to be one and lived two weeks in a Gurudwara. The facilities and the freedom provided by our producer Ronnie Screwvala was beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” he said.

