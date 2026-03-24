Undertone, directed by Ian Tuason, is a supernatural horror film that achieved massive returns on its micro-budget. The film has hit a key milestone at the worldwide box office. It is an amazing feat: the horror film is running in theaters alongside several other big-budget movies, yet it is a box-office winner. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is holding its own ground at the box office amid the crowd. The Canadian supernatural movie premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival, but in the domestic territory, the film was released by A24. It has earned strong reviews from critics and is also performing well domestically, despite not being released internationally.

Undertone hits $15 million worldwide

The supernatural horror movie Undertone raked in solid numbers on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The horror movie collected $3.0 million at the box office in North America on its second weekend. Since the film was not released overseas, its box office was thwarted, but it is still a massive financial hit. After its second weekend, the film’s box office total has hit $15.2 million. No big stars and a micro budget, yet this amazing collection shows that good content can do wonders on a low budget.

Earns over 30x returns on its budget in less than 10 days

The supernatural horror movie has been defying the odds at the box office, earning big returns. According to media reports, the movie was made on a microbudget of $500k and has earned over $15.2 million at the box office, despite not being released in international markets. In just 10 days, the horror film has earned over 30 times its microbudget. It is a massive financial success.

What is the plot of Undertone?

Nina Kiri stars as Evy, a skeptical co-host of a paranormal podcast she runs with her friend Justin (Adam DiMarco), who firmly believes in the supernatural. When Evy returns home to care for her terminally ill mother (Michèle Duquet), she and Justin receive unsettling recordings from a married couple (Keana Lyn Bastidas and Jeff Yung) reporting strange noises in their house. As Evy investigates, she becomes increasingly consumed by fear and paranoia.

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