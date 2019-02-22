Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Decent Opening!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Indra Kumar and the team are back with their anticipated fun ride with Total Dhamaal. It is the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise, featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. Given its light-hearted genre and franchise popularity, the family audience is expected to flock the theatres.

Backed by the added benefit of sequel factor, Total Dhamaal was always expected to open big but somewhat the not-so-great promotional campaign and dull music lowered the hype to a great extent. The movie is off to a below average start with occupancy of 30-35% in morning shows, across the country. Having said that, it will pick up during the evening and night shows considering the good advance booking.

All said and done, Total Dhamaal is set for a decent opening day and is expected to score higher during the weekend.

Filmmaker Indra Kumar says it was his team’s decision to prevent the release of Total Dhamaal in Pakistan.

On Monday, the cast of the third installment of ‘Dhamaal’ franchise, announced that movie will not release in Pakistan in the wake of terror attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Standing by the decision, Indra Kumar told IANS: “Being a part of Indian film industry, it’s my and my team’s way of protest against the heinous terror attack.

“It’s our way of supporting our nation in hard time. Why should we release our movie in a country which is attacking our people?”

“The whole team including actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, mutually decided and came to the conclusion of abandoning the release of the film in Pakistan,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!