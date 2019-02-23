Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Justifying Its Genre!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and half a dozen of other characters, this family-comedy has stayed true to its genre on day 1 as far as numbers are concerned.

It has been receiving a mixed response from the public and critics as well but the day 1 box office numbers are all about the genre and star pull. The third installment in the Dhamaal franchise, it already had a certain amount of goodwill intact because of part 1.

As per the early trends flowing in the movie has collected in the range of 15-17 crores on its day 1. This is a good amount considering the pre-release buzz was not up to the mark. Even the promos, songs didn’t do the trick. This should give the movie a good kickstart and a hope to jump over the weekend.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released yesterday.

