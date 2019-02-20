O O Jane Jaana Remake: A Good & A Bad News For Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Fans!

Fans have been chanting the lyrics of Salman Khan’s signature song, O O Jane Jaana, ever since the news of a remake featuring Katrina Kaif alongside broke out. The song is apparently being remade for Isabelle Kaif & Sooraj Pancholi’s upcoming movie. While we can’t keep calm, there’s bad news that comes along with the latest update!

Starting with the good side, the song will reportedly have not one but two versions. A source close to leading entertainment portal in.com reveals, “Two versions of the song were supposed to be shot one with the film’s younger leads and one with Salman and Katrina. One part will introduce Sooraj’s character and the other will be a promotional track.”

But the sad part is that the fans will have to wait a little longer for it to happen as Katrina Kaif is injured, and the shoot has been postponed. “After Kat hurt her ankle, she has been advised to take rest and not aggravate her injury. They will still shoot the track, but only at a later date. The plan has been pushed by a few weeks now. Once Katrina’s injury heals, she will get back to rehearsals and perform,” the source further shared. The song was earlier supposed to be shot right after the wrap of the duo’s upcoming, Bharat.

The original song was from Khan’s hit project Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998) which also featured Kajol Devgn in lead.

All we can do is be patient for this musical union to take place but we’re sure that the wait will be worth it.

