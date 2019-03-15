Total Dhamaal Box Office: Beats Aamir Khan’s Magnum Opus; Shah Rukh Khan Is Next In Line!

Total Dhamaal Box Office: It is yet another winner of 2019 and its box office numbers are proof of it. Retaining Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra from the original, the makers added the star-power of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene to this one.

The additions have proved to be beneficial for the makers as the film has been collecting huge numbers at the box office. The movie collected 94.55 crores in its first week, 38.05 crores in its 2 week and 13.11 crores in its 3rd week. It now stands at the grand total of 145.71 crores.

With this the movie has crossed the lifetime’s collections of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif’s disastrous dream project – Thugs Of Hindostan. Hijacking the Diwali festival last year, the movie started on record-shattering day 1. But with the passing days, it just crashed and collected 145.29 crores in its lifetime.

Total Dhamaal has crossed its lifetime collections and now the next target is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale which stands at 148 crores. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released worldwide on 22nd February.

