Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Overseas Collections: Not Even USD $10 Million?

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Overseas Collections: The ship has sunk for the Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan which got an extremely negative response from its viewers, and the effect of it could also be seen at the box office. Although the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial ended up becoming the highest opener till date in Bollywood, it eventually faced a huge fall leading to unexpected low earnings.

After its 8th day, the movie stands at a grand total of only 134.95 crores despite the pre-buzz created by the makers using different strategies – one being the well known Google Map tactic. Meanwhile, in the overseas market, the movie has managed to collect a $7.80 million which is approximately equal to 56 crores. With the overall situation, it looks like the overseas collections would wrap under $10 million.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, marks the first time that Aamir has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Besides them, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh complete the primary cast of the period drama which is high on action.

Google and Yash Raj Films (YRF) incorporated Firangi’s catchy dialogues from the film that have been loved by audiences such as “1-2-3 quick march”.

“It’s not only the biggest Bollywood movie produced till date but also for the first time ever brings together the two legends of Indian Cinema, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Mr. Aamir Khan. We were aware that no marketing idea that we implement can eclipse this.

“So we had to think of creating a first time, unparalleled and unrepeatable marketing idea to promote this film. And in Google Maps we found a perfect partner to do so,” Manan Mehta, Vice President – Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said.

