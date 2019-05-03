The Tashkent Files Box Office: Bringing In Target Audiences Despite Avengers: Endgame’s Storm!

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Tashkent Files has turned out to be a good surprise at the box office. The movie on which least hopes were pinned, has kept up with its steady earning despite the arrival of Avengers: Endgame.

The Tashkent Files after the end of its 3rd-week theatrical run, has piled up a sum of 11.49 crores. Though on a lower side, the conspiracy thriller surprisingly trended better during 2nd and 3rd week than its opening week.

The Tashkent Files features Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad and others. It released on 12th April 2019.

The Tashkent Files revolves around the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966, soon after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan to end their 1965 war.

Talking about the legal trouble of the movie, Vivek told IANS: “We have been sent a legal notice last night demanding to stop the release of the film. Three days ago, we had the film’s screening in Delhi where he (Shastri’s grandson) watched the film, loved it and appreciated it.

“I don’t know what happened, but I have a feeling that someone from the top family of Congress has coerced him to send us the legal notice. This is not a propaganda film. I don’t know why people have a problem with the film.

“I am yet to respond to the notice. I am planning to hold a press conference.”

