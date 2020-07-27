Dave Franco’s ‘The Rental’ did a business of $421 million at the selected 251 properties. The number is small but even that is enough in these days of global pandemic.

While theatres are not going to open anytime soon in the USA, there’s a tiny relief for the audience as well as producers after Comic-Con has come to the rescue. The film festival screens films for the fans in selected theaters and drive-ins. Recently, Dave Franco’s directorial debut, horror movie ‘The Rental’ has started screening and it has topped the box office.

As per Deadline, other films which are being screened for the audience are Columbia’s ‘Karate Kid’, Warner Bros.’ ‘The Goonies’, Uni’s ‘Jurassic Park’ and Disney’s ‘Zootopia’. These films also did their own fair share of business at the box office. Have a look at the details below:

1) The Rental – $421 K

2) The Karate Kid – $135 K

3) The Goonies – $130 K

4) Jurassic Park – $129 K

5) The Big Ugly – $150 K

6) Zootopia – $98K

Meanwhile, there are reports that Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited ‘Tenet’ may release next month at selected places.

Recently, there were reports that Nolan’s film will release straight on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros denied the same. They said that some projects would hit the digital platform if the situation persists longer. But Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘Tenet’ will have a theatrical release.

And the latest report by Variety added that ‘Tenet’ might release next month in few places. It won’t release in the United States but the film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others might hit the screens in a few European territories.

