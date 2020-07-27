Box Office: As Tom Cruise Led Mission: Impossible - Fallout Completes 2 Years, Here Are Some Interesting Facts Related To Its Numbers

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Fallout released on 27th July 2018 in many countries including the USA & India. As the fans celebrate the 2 years anniversary of the film today, we remember how it set the box office on fire two years back.

Mission: Impossible has always been one of the biggest franchises of Hollywood The Tom Cruise led franchise shows the actor doing some spectacular stunts which make for an excellent big-screen experience. But it was Mission: Impossible – Fallout which took the franchise’s value to another level.

The film back in 2018 did a business of $791 million worldwide & $220 million in the USA.

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts related to Mission: Impossible.

1) The film collected $61 million approx in the USA just in the opening weekend according to Box Office Mojo. And that’s a huge figure without a doubt.

2) The film was among the Top 10 worldwide grossers of that year as it stood tall on the 8th place.

3) Mission: Impossible – Fallout was also 8th highest domestic grosser of 2018.

4) Needless to say, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is also the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

5) If we talk about, the highest-grossing films of all time in the USA, Mission: Impossible – Fallout enjoys a place in Top 200. The J.J. Abrams directed film is 168th highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

6) Mission: Impossible – Fallout is 93rd highest-grossing film of all time worldwide which means it’s among the Top 100 grossers of all time globally.

7) The film is the highest grosser of Tom Cruise so far.

8) It’s only Mission Impossible film in Top 30 Hollywood grossers in India. In fact, with a lifetime business of 77 crores, it stands at 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

