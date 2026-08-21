The Odyssey India Box Office Day 35 Update! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Christopher Nolan’s epic action fantasy drama The Odyssey refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. Despite fresh competition, it maintained a healthy hold during its fifth week. Unfortunately, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon starrer will miss its one last milestone by less than 10 crore. Scroll below for the day 35 update!

How much did it earn in its fifth week?

According to the official update, The Odyssey concluded its fifth week, accumulating 7.39 crore net in India. Despite strong competition from the local release Awarapan 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it maintained a 50 lakh+ streak amid the mid-week blues.

The total box office collection in India reaches 178.05 crore net. The sixth weekend would be the last big opportunity for Tom Holland and Zendaya co-starrer to mint moolah, post which it will begin wrapping up its theatrical journey. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 210.11 crore after 35 days.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Week 4 – 15.65 crore

Week 5 – 7.39 crore

Total – 178.05 crore

Will miss its one last milestone!

The Odyssey is the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. It needed less than 10 crore to beat The Jungle Book (188 crore) and overtake the 7th spot. But the end is near, and covering the margin will no longer be possible.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 478.13 crore (22 days) Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 178.05 crore (35 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 35 Summary

Net collection: 178.05 crore

Gross collection: 210.11 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland Starrer Concludes Third Week – Is 500 Crore Still Possible?

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