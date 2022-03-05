It was expected that The Batman will open at least in double digits on Friday. After all, superhero films have started gaining a lot more prominence than ever before in the last few years, especially since Avengers became a household name. Moreover, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened at 32.67 crores back on 16th December when theatres had just opened up a month back. Hence, Batman was expected to do at least one-third of that.

However, that was not really the case and perhaps it was the case of over expectations from The Batman as a franchise and sheer reliance on the superhero genre was rather farfetched. Friday collections have come to 6 crores* and in isolation, these are still quite good since barring Sooryavanshi, ’83 and Gangubai Kathiawadi, these are still far better than all other Bollywood films that have been released in the last couple of years.

If one adds 0.75 crores* that came from the paid previews that were held on Thursday, the film has collected 6.75 crores* already. The Batman should find itself in the 23-25 crores range before the close of the first weekend and from there it would be all about the weekday holds. The key target for the DC film would be to enter the 50 Crore Club and one waits to see if that indeed turns out to be the case.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

