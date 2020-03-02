Thappad Box Office: 14.66 Crores VS First Weekend Total Of Panga & Chhapaak, Which One Is Leading?

Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad performed fairly well at the Box Office in its first weekend. The film took a low start and collected 3.07 crores but showed decent jumps on Saturday and Sunday to score a total of 14.66 crores.

While the weekend number is pretty okay, it’s not up to the mark considering the fact that similar film Panga scored more despite a lower opening. And that film turned out to be a Flop later because the collections dropped in weekdays later.

Even Chhapaak which had an almost similar weekend trend dropped later in weekdays turned out to be a Flop later.

Let’s have a look at the weekend trend of all three films:

Thappad First Weekend Breakdown:

Day 1: 3.07 crores

Day 2: 5.05 crores

Day 3: 6.54 crores

First Weekend: 14.66 crores

Panga First Weekend Breakdown

Day 1- 2.70 crores

Day 2- 5.61 crores

Day 3- 6.60 crores

First Weekend- 14.91 crores

Lifetime Total: 28.57 crores

Chhapaak First Weekend Breakdown

Day 1: 4.77 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.35 crores

First Weekend: 19.02 crores

Lifetime Total: 34.13 crores

While it’s clear that Panga scored better than Thappad on Saturday and Sunday despite lower opening which means the word of mouth was clearly better. Chhapaak was the one took a better start than both films but the trend was worst of all.

Overall, Monday and the rest of the weekdays are going to be extremely crucial for Thappad. The way the film collects in these days will decide its fate.

