Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The first big release of 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol & Sharad Kelkar is on the way to be a huge success. The film which has been made on a huge budget has earned 90.96 crores in just 5 days and is set to enter 100 crores club today.

Tanhaji had a very good weekend but the weekdays trending which is even better. While the film is all set to enter 100 crores club today, the possibility of crossing 150 crores or even 175 crores mark can’t be denied.

Just a few days back, 2019’s last release Good Newwz crossed the 175 crores mark. Since, Tanhaji is also doing business on similar lines, it will interesting to see if this Ajay Devgn starrer can challenge the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar film. While Good Newwz is yet to finish its run at the Box Office and is heading towards 200 crores mark, let’s have a look at the 5-day comparison of both films.

Good Newwz 5-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2 21.78 crores

Day 3 25.65 crores

Day 4 13.41 crores

Day 5 16.20 crores

Total: 94.6 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 5-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 15.10 crores

Day 2: 20.57 crores

Day 3: 26.26 crores

Day 4: 13.75 crores

Day 5: 15.28 crores

Total: 90.96 crores

In terms of total business, Good Newwz is leading right now but it must be noted that the film had a better opening and also enjoyed a full-fledged holiday on January 1. While in the case of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film benefited from partial holiday. It’ll be interesting to see if Tanhaji can collect better than Good Newwz and if yes than how much.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!