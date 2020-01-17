Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The Film Surpasses 11 More Films Including Baahubali: The Beginning, Raazi & Kaabil

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer latest big Bollywood offering, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior swept the 100 crores mark in just 6 days and proved to be his 3rd fastest film to enter the club. The film was excellent in weekdays thanks to very good word of mouth and Makar Sankranti holiday factor. On Day 7, the film added another 11.23 crores thus taking the total business to 118.91 crores.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior now stands tall in Koimoi’s Top Bollywood Grossers Chart as it has crossed 11 more films like Housefull 3 (107.70 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon KI Rasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Holiday (112.65 crores), Ghajini (114 crores), Bala (116.38 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) & Ra.One (118 crores).

The next immediate targets of the film are Ready (120 crores), Barfi! (120 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores) & Kaabil (126.58 crores).

Tanhaji is now in its second week and is likely to continue its steady trend because there’s no competition at the Box Office this week.

Meanwhile, after Uttar Pradesh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office announced the same on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

