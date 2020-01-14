Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of the warrior Tanaji Malusare has been loved by the audience all around. The movie did a very good weekend 1 worth 61.75 crores.

Let’s take a look at the major cities around the country and see how it’s holding up today as far as the advance booking is concerned.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is doing pretty well for day 5. Surprisingly even 10-15% of the 2D shows are already filling fast. As far as 3D is concerned, it’s in a very healthy range of 20-25% which a brilliant sign for the film.

Delhi/NCR:

Delhi sees a dip! 2D shows are a mere 0-5% of fast-filling. 3D ones are marginally better-ranging anywhere between 5-10% fast filling shows. This one needs a jump till the evening to add some meat to the overall day 5.

Bengaluru:

With a limited number of shows, the amount of fast-filling shows is outstanding here. Around 45-50% of the shows are filling fast which shows a healthy trend on weekdays.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is unbelievable! To remind all of you again, it’s a weekday and 5th day of the film but it’s witnessing a 90-95% of fast-filling shows here. This could turn out to be huge.

Pune:

Apart from Mumbai, Pune is the only city where 2D shows are holding well. With around 20-25% of the 2D shows filling fast, this makes it better than Mumbai. Even the 3D shows are somewhere in a similar range between 25-30% and that’s also better than Mumbai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!