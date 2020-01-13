Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Holds Its ‘Fort’ Well!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol’s period drama is shining bright at the ticket windows. The movie has witnessed a massive upward trend on each day since its release, but the real test begins today, which initiates the working days.

Tanhaji has added collections of whopping 61.75 crores in its first weekend, surpassing all trade expectations. Today, being a partial holiday owing to the Lohri festivities in certain regions of the country, can turn out to be another beneficial day. As per the trends flowing in, the Om Raut directorial has registered morning occupancy in the range of 20-25% across the country.

This remains equal to its Day 1 occupancy, which signifies the stronghold that Tanhaji has maintained. So far so good, and one expects the trend to follow considering the massive buzz and positive word of mouth flowing around. The negativity around Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has also helped the period drama rise at some level.

Actor Ajay Devgn, whose “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” hit the screens on Friday, also took to Twitter on the same day to comment on the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi that happened earlier this month.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone – let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” Ajay tweeted.

Ajay’s tweet received mixed responses from netizens.

On January 5, several masked individuals entered JNU campus and thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

At least 20 students were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

