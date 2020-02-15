Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 36: Ajay Devgn’s Film Continues Its Unbelievable Run, Has A Very Good 6th Friday

Movies are releasing left, right and center but none of that is really impacting Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. The film had a terrific fifth week when 10.41 crores came in. Now the manner in which the sixth week has started, it won’t be surprising if 5 crores more are accumulated before the seventh week begins.

This is apparent in the manner the sixth Friday brought in further 0.65 crores*. On Thursday the film had collected 0.68 crores so this is hardly any fall. Of course the partial holiday of Valentine Day may have helped its cause a little but then the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer is hardly a film for the romantic souls, and hence one has to go by its inherent merits.

The Om Raut directed film has now crossed the 270 crores milestone by gathering 270.58 crores*. There would be further jumps evidenced today and tomorrow which should help it comfortably go past the 272 crores mark. From there its journey towards the Kabir Singh lifetime of 278.24 crores would begin, a number that should be eventually surpassed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

