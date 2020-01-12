Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: A Stunning First Weekend On The Cards

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: After having a good Friday and a very good Saturday, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set for a rocking Sunday.

The film started with a bang today as the morning occupancies were 60-65% on an average. Even the advance booking trends for the day are excellent and promise a huge day on cards.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

Mumbai was already performing very well. Despite there being so many screens, the city recorded around 50% fast filling shows and even more in 3D. Today, the graph has shown further improvement and that too a big one.

75-80% of Hindi 2D shows for the day are filling fast as of now and Hindi 3D housefull and fast filling shows are in the range of 85-90%.

Marathi prints are also doing well as 2D shows are 45-50% covered and 3D shows are in the range of 95-100%.

Pune

Pune is even better than Mumbai. While 90-95% of total Hindi 3D shows are on the verge of getting full, Hindi 2D has 70-75% FF shows. Marathi 3D is 100% full and Marathi 2D shows are 75% full.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is much better compared to yesterday and can be termed excellent today.

Total of all Hindi 3D shows, 80–85% are going full. 25% shows in Hindi 2D are promising strong numbers.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Hindi 2D shows are performing dull but Hindi 3D shows are 90-95% full already or filling fast.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh & Kolkata which were not performing well yesterday have also picked up.

Ahmedabad in Hindi 3D has 20% fast filling shows and Hindi 2D has 20-25%.

Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, Hindi 2D shows are still not performing but 3D has 25-30% shows filling fast.

Kolkata

Kolkata is almost similar to Chandigarh.

Chennai

In Chennai, 60–65% Hindi 2D shows are filling fast and 50% of Hindi 3D are running to packed houses.

Overall, the film is all set for a huge Sunday and a stunning first weekend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!