Bigg Boss 13: “4 Aadmi Kya Janne Lage, Katrina Kaif Ban Gayi Kya?”: Salman Khan BASHES Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here and has got Deepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak. Yes, you read it right. Deepika along with Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal graced the show with their presence. But what has caught the attention of the fans is a Bigg Boss Khabri page on Instagram that posted a new promo of the show, where Salman is seen lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz is crying inconsolably and begging Salman that she doesn’t want to stay in the house anymore and please let her go. Salman gets furious and tells the makers to open the door and let her go.

Salman then warns Sidharth Shukla and says, “you need to be very careful of this one because she’s in love with you.” Then we see Salman entering the house and talking to the other contestants and says, “Bacchi thodi hain yaar ye…4 aadmi kya janne lag, Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya?”.

Take a look at the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video ends with Salman Khan having a fun banter with Deepika Padukone as to have a baby as soon as possible to which Deepika replies, “Aap toh shaadi karlo pehle!” Salman then funnily says, “Bachhe ka shaadi se kya lena dena madame?”

