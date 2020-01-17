Tanhaji DOMINATES Chhapaak In Screen Count Battle Of Week 2; Good Newwz Retains A Good Number

Last week, we witnessed an epic clash between Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, which eventually turned out to be one-sided. Owing to its appeal to both multiplex and single screen audiences, Ajay’s period drama enjoyed an upper hand in screen count for the first week. Let’s find out, what’s the condition in the second week.

Both Tanhaji and Chhapaak have entered into the second week by garnering 118.91 crores and 28.38 crores, respectively. The huge difference between the collections pretty much clears the story and henceforth, Ajay Devgn starrer has retained around 3000 screens out of last week’s 3880. On the other side, Deepika’s film has lost out on almost half of its screen as it has retained around 850 screens.

Surprisingly, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz too has got itself a reasonable chunk of screens with count ranging between 420-450. The comic caper is currently running in its 4th week and till now it has made 197.10 crores.

Meanwhile, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” director Om Raut recently made a statement that general environment of the country is that of pride and patriotism. He spoke on a political turmoil over the government’s imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 or CAA.

He said, “I think this is a time when the general atmosphere of our country is of pride, the environment is of a very strong feeling of being an Indian, of patriotism. The entire environment is such. Cinema and filmmakers are only a reflection and part of society. We represent a society and are also influenced by it. Whatever the environment in the country is today, is of tremendous pride of being an Indian. A very natural reflection of that is happening in cinema. I hope, we keep feeling proud about who we are and what we do and bring our nation forward,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!