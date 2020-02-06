Tanhaji Box Office Day 27: Enjoys Yet Another Good Day!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn is enjoying his excellent run with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While he already has an eventful year ahead with the releases of Bhuj – The Pride of India and Maidaan next with RRR scheduled for January 2021, for now, he is basking in the glory of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is just not slowing down.

After collecting 2.05 crores on Tuesday, the fall on Wednesday was minimal with 1.90 crores more coming in. This is less than 10% fall which is quite good and today’s numbers in the vicinity of 1.75 crores would spell further great news for the film.

In fact had the tax exemption in Maharashtra been given much earlier, the film would have managed to accumulate an even higher sum already. So far, the numbers stand at 257.67 crores, which is pretty huge already. With an early tax exemption, the collections may have possibly touched 270 crores already. A lot would now depend on how Malang turns out to be and that would make a difference of 5-10 crores to the overall lifetime sum of the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

