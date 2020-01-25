Tanhaji Box Office Day 15: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Holds Quite Well On 3rd Friday; Enters 200 Crore Club

Tanhaji Box Office: The first major release of 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has entered the 200 Crore Club. The film has achieved this huge feat in just 15 days and there is a lot more that is yet to come.

On its third Friday, the film held on quite well to bring in 5.38 crores more. This is quite good as the second Thursday was 7.02 crores and the fall isn’t big. Moreover, there is competition from Street Dancer 3D (and to a little extent Panga as well) and still, the collections are quite impressive. This isn’t all as the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer is in its third week, and the biggest of the films slow down by this timeline. However, that’s just not happening for this biggie which is now a mega success.

The hold so far has now assured the film of a lifetime past the 250 crores mark. Though expectations were always there of a good hit in the making, the combination of so any factors and an out and out positive word of mouth has ensured that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has collected 202.83 crores so far, turns out to be a huge biggie.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

