Tanhaji Box Office Day 13 Morning Occupancy: Sailing Steadily!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a good trending in the current week and is all set to enter the 3rd week on a good note. The period drama has accumulated a total of 183.34 crores after the end of 12 days theatrical run and is off to a decent start today.

As per the trends, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has recorded 15-17% occupancy in the morning shows across the country. It is a negligible drop compared to yesterday’s 18-20%, thus looking forward to pack another day with collections over 7 crores.

It will be interesting to see how the film trends from its 3rd Friday onwards considering the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also stars Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday kicked off a fresh controversy by taking objections to a trailer of “Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior” that was being allegedly misused for politics in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The tongue-in-cheek trailer meme, posted by a website, depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the trusted military Commander Tanaji Malusare, while Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lampooned as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

The spoof on the trailer has drawn comparisons to the battle of Sinhagad Fort with the upcoming Delhi elections and the website has said: “Jo Dilli Jeet Gaya, Samjho Dil Jeet Gaya”.

