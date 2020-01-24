Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Starrer Records 8th Highest Week 2 In HISTORY! Beats Padmaavat & Dhoom 3

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is having a dream run since its release and the film is truly unstoppable at the ticket windows. Till now, the period drama has earned 197.45 crores and the double century mark might have been reached already till today’s afternoon shows.

In its way to 200 crore milestone, Tanhaji has unleashed an amazing feat. After wrapping up the first week at 118.91 crores, the film has minted 78.54 crores in the second week. Such numbers are truly unbelievable with just 33-34% in the collections compared to opening week and it clearly speaks volumes of its reception amongst the audience.

With 78.54 crores, Tanhaji has recorded the 8th highest week 2 in the history of Bollywood. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) tops the list with 143.25 crores.

Let’s take a look at top 10-second week earners:

1) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Week 1- 247 crores

Week 2- 143.25 crores

2) Dangal (2016)

Week 1- 197.54 crores

Week 2- 115.96 crores

3) PK (2014)

Week 1- 183.09 crores

Week 2- 95.78 crores

4) Sanju (2018)

Week 1- 202.51 crores

Week 2- 92.85 crores

5) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Week 1- 184.62 crores

Week 2- 87.63 crores

6) Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Week 1- 206.04 crores

Week 2- 85.51 crores

7) Kabir Singh (2019)

Week 1- 134.42 crores

Week 2- 78.78 crores

8) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Week 1- 118.91 crores

Week 2- 78.54 crores

9) Padmaavat (2018)

Week 1- 166.50 crores

Week 2- 69.50 crores

10) Dhoom 3 (2013)

Week 1- 188.99 crores

Week 2- 68.33 crores

