Tadap is staying steady at the box office with minimal drops on day by day basis. After bringing in 2.01 crores on Tuesday, the film brought in 1.75 crores on Wednesday as well. This is good because had it plunged to the 1.50 crores mark then from Thursday onwards the fall been even steeper. However, these numbers lend good trust in the fact that at least amongst youth, the footfalls are steady.

The Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer has collected 19.53 crores till now, which means the first week total of 21 crores is on the cards. Post that if second Friday manages to be over 1 crore mark, it would allow some further growth on Saturday and Sunday, which would help it go past the 30 crores lifetime comfortably. Today should be stable again and it can well be expected that around 1.50 crores would come in.

Sajid Nadiadwala has a series of biggies lined up ahead in the form of ‘83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2 amongst others. In a way, Tadap has got Nadiadwala Grandson taking off for a much bigger 2022 and one now waits to see how audiences react to it when the Milan Luthria directed film arrives on the OTT and satellite next.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

