Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy faced two notable films at the box office and in Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War, and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. On one hand, War rewrote the history whereas Joker did very well for itself. All three movies will enjoy an extended weekend of 5 days, as every one of them chose to release on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday).

The collections will see a bit of downslide on Thursday and Friday but will pick again from Saturday. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has names of veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati and more.

The movie is doing good down South but in Hindi, it has taken a dull opening on day 1. It’s a hugely mounted film and will need to remain stable in the Northern belts too. According to the early trends, the movie has collected in the range of 1.50-2.50 Crores. Both the other movies have fared way better than this.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film also features Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. Chiranjeevi worked in films from 1978 to 2006 and then shifted focus to politics. He returned to films in 2016.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan. The veteran actor went through a look transformation for his role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and shot a lot of the action sequences by himself. “I really had to work hard. My son is producing the film, so I thought I could go easy, but that didn’t happen! I thought they will give me a double for the action sequence because I have a bad shoulder, but I had to do many actions by myself. I did a sword fight and horse-riding, and it was not easy at all. But I enjoyed the hard work and cherish the memory of shooting this film,” said Chiranjeevi.

