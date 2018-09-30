Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collections Day 2: Grows Quite Well, Set For A Winning Weekend

After a reasonably good start on Friday, Sui Dhaaga showed good growth on Saturday as 11.50 crore* came in. This has set the film well for a winning weekend as 19.80 crore* have already been accumulated. Given the kind of trajectory that the film is enjoying currently, the film should have a weekend between 33-35 crore.

That should be impressive for a film like Sui Dhaaga which has a very off beat theme to it and has still been attempted to be presented in a commercial avtar.

With the Sharat Katariya film set to be a good success, it is also extending the winning run for Varun Dhawan who hasn’t seen a flop in his career so far. This one is his 11th release till date and though October was an under performer, he hasn’t seen a flop per se in his career. As for Anushka Sharma, she had a guest appearance of sorts in All Time Blockbuster PK but as a solo leading lady, she has a good Hit in the making after her last release Pari which hasn’t quite covered the distance.

Though the film could have been better, especially in terms of music and also added dramatic high points, one has to credit Yash Raj Films for backing a subject like this that has never been attempted before. Still, a film like this is doing well and has been accepted well by the audience. It would be collections after 2nd October holiday that would decide how high the lifetime numbers would turn out to be.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources