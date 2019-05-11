Student Of The Year 2 Day 2 Advance Booking: ‘Hero’ Tiger Shroff Is The Real Crowd Puller!

Student Of The Year 2 Day 2 Advance Booking: After passing the opening day test with full marks, the students- Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, and their musical college drama, is attracting the cine-goers on the second day too. Contrary to the mixed to poor reviews from critics, the movie has clicked with the audiences, which is been reflected in the advance booking reports on Saturday.

To get a clear picture of the advance booking trends, let’s take a look at the major centers across the country:

Mumbai

The city has picked up really well from yesterday and looks like the Tiger Shroff factor is working in the favor of the movie. The response for the evening and night shows is amazing and overall 25-30% shows are filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is very good with 45-47% shows filling fast and especially the single screens are running with a promising occupancy. The city is expected to bring in some major chunk of the business on day 2.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has got limited screening for the movie but nonetheless, showing great buzz with about 40% shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

The city remains the best performing circuit, given the popularity of Tiger Shroff in the region. An astonishing range of 50-55% filling fast shows.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Both Pune and Kolkata are on the same lines with 10-15% shows filling at a swift pace.

Chennai is brilliant with some houseful boards and 42-45% shows filling fast.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!