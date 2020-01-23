Street Dancer 3D Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Despite ‘Muqabla’ From Panga & Tanhaji, This One Will Take A Promising Start

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s dance films ABCD (2013) and it’s sequel (2015) had done very well at the Box Office. The sequel still stands among the top openers and grossers of both Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Now Street Dancer 3D is not 3rd installment of ABCD series but surely an extension to what Remo is popularly known for.

Starring Varun and Shraddha in lead along with Prabhudheva, the film is all set to hit cinemas tomorrow and here’s how the pre-release buzz looks like.

Reach

Dance is a huge thing in India and Street Dancer 3D promises to celebrate both dance and dancers. Also thanks to the whole patriotic emotion and Ind vs Pak angle, the film has built a good visibility for itself. The promos and music has reached well among the audience. The promotions of the film have been on point as well and that has made the audience sit down and notice this one.

However, the film is majorly enjoying its visibility in tier 1 and tier 2 areas. In Tier 3, the film has struggled and that will surely restrict the potential of film to some extent.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 7/10

The promos and music has been popular and has got good likability as well. Varun and Shraddha are extremely popular faces in big cities and enjoy strong audience pull. All this has made the film warm in the market if not hot.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 6/10.

Overall, Street Dancer 3D is all set for a good start at the Box Office. The film will face competition from Panga and already successfully running Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior but will make its own way the Box Office. Tanhaji will retain most of its screens in Maharashtra and for Street Dancer 3D, the chance will be to make a huge mark in rest of the country.

The film will definitely become one of Varun and Shraddha’s top openers and if all goes well the 1st day can well be in 15-17 crores range.

