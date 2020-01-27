Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Rises Further!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama has cine goers hooked to it with an upward trend being witnessed with each coming day at the ticket windows. Despite some films like Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, the film is making its way through, and adding massive numbers to its collections.

For the unversed, Street Dancer 3D had added a total of 23.47 crores in its first 2-day run. The Remo D’Souza directorial was expected to cross the 40 crores mark, and that achievement seems to have been unlocked. As per the early trends flowing in, the Varun Dhawan starrer has added 16.5-17.5 crores to its collections.

This now brings the overall total to 39.97-40.97 crores. Although the numbers for its competitor have been great too, clearly Street Dancer 3D was the first choice amongst the audiences as it leads way ahead. Starting from today begins the real test and it is now to be seen whether the movie manages to hold its fort well.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24. The film also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun Dhawan recently also revealed his character’s inspiration in Street Dancer 3D. The actor took to Instagram to talk about late social media star Danish, who has inspired Varun’s character Sahej.

The actor shared a photo of the late Danish along with a picture of himself to show the similarity of look. In the post, Varun also tagged his stylist Aalim Hakim who created his look for the film, and gave credit to director Remo D’Souza for suggesting the get-up.

