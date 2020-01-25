Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 1: Opens Below Predictions, Set To Grow Over The Weekend

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: In this column, it was predicted that Street Dancer 3D would open in 15-18 crores range. After all, ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015) had opened at 14.30 crores and that too five years back. Hence, the latest outing by Remo D’Souza was expected to better that number. Surprisingly this didn’t quite happen as the film took a start of 10.26 crores. The film was carrying good buzz and 3D was an added offering. Hence, one can’t really decipher why the opening footfalls were not as per expected lines.

Nonetheless, the good part about the film is that it has been appreciated by critics as well as audiences. Good word of mouth from this point on should help the film grow good today as well as tomorrow. This should be on the cards as youth as well as family audiences are set to give this Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi starrer a dekko at the big screen.

There is major competition though from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is still going great guns and is just not slowing down. The Ajay Devgn starrer has taken away at least 3-4 crores from Street Dancer 3D due to head-on competition. There is Panga which has released as well but the impact isn’t as much. Still, a three-way competition means that audiences have plenty to choose from.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

